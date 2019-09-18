Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama A&M coach says team treated unprofessionally at game

September 18, 2019 8:07 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor said his team was treated unprofessionally during a game at North Alabama.

Maynor said the Bulldogs won’t play North Alabama again while he’s coach of the historically black college team.

The TimesDaily of Florence reports Maynor said in his Monday news conference that, “This is 2019, not ’59.”

The news conference was streamed on Facebook Live, but the video has since been taken down.

Advertisement

The universities, which are located 76 miles apart, sent out a joint statement Wednesday saying they had been in communication since Monday to decide “what, if any, next steps are necessary.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Both institutions are committed to providing a safe, accommodating, friendly, and inclusive environment,” the statement said.

One issue Maynor cited was regarding a police officer who the coach said put “his hand on his gun” during an argument between a coach and security.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said one officer witnessed an incident between a security guard and an Alabama A&M coach. He said none of the supervisors working at the game were aware of any confrontation.

The matchup was the final meeting of a two-game deal.

Maynor also said Alabama A&M didn’t receive complimentary tickets or tickets to sell to its fans and that his assistants were forced to wait so fans could use the elevator right before kickoff.

A copy of the contract between the schools, obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday, didn’t include any promises of tickets.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

___

Information from: The TimesDaily, http://www.timesdaily.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year