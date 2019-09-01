Listen Live Sports

Alexandru Mitrita leads New York City FC past Whitecaps

September 1, 2019 1:15 am
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita had a goal and an assist, leading New York City FC to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

New York (14-5-8) scored a pair of goals in a 16-minute span and won its fourth straight.

Vancouver lost its third MLS game in eight days.

Heber and Gary Mackay-Steven, an early first half substitution, also scored for New York.

Forward Yordy Reyna scored in the 64th minute for Vancouver (6-15-9).

