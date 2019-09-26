Listen Live Sports

Alfred Dunhill Championship Leading Scores

September 26, 2019 2:46 pm
 
Friday
At St. Andrews and Carnoustie, Scotland
s-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,318 yards, par-72
c-Carnoustie (Championship Course): 7,394 yards, par-72
k-Kingsbarns Golf Links: 7,227 yards, par-72
Purse: $5 million
First Round
a-amateur
Justin Walters, South Africa s63
Victor Perez, France s64
Jordan Smith, England s64
Ryan Fox, New Zealand s64
Adrian Otaegui, Spain k64
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland k65
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa s65
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway s65
Richie Ramsay, Scotland k65
Paul Waring, England k65
Matthew Southgate, England c65
George Coetzee, South Africa s66
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay k66
Tyrell Hatton, England c66
Robert Rock, England s66
Calum Hill, Scotland k66
Nick Bertasio, Italy s66
Russell Knox, Scotland s66
Tommy Fleetwood, England c66
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden s66
Matthew Jordan, England k66
Marcus Fraser, Australia k66
Also
Tony Finau, United States c67
Julian Suri, United States s68
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England c69
Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spain c69
Alex Noren, Sweden c69
Martin Kaymer, Germany c69
Lee Westwood, England c69
D.A. Points, United States s70
Padraig Harrington, Ireland c69
Eddie Pepperell, England c70
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland c70
Matt Wallace, England c70
Ernie Els, South Africa c70
a-Brandon Wu, United States k71
Sean Crocker, United States k71
Jon Rahm, Spain c71
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria c72
John Catlin, United States c72
Johannes Veerman, United States c72
David Lipsky, United States c73
Shane Lowry, Ireland c73
Sihwan Kim, United States k74

