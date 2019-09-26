Alfred Dunhill Championship Leading Scores

Friday At St. Andrews and Carnoustie, Scotland s-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,318 yards, par-72 c-Carnoustie (Championship Course): 7,394 yards, par-72 k-Kingsbarns Golf Links: 7,227 yards, par-72 Purse: $5 million First Round a-amateur Justin Walters, South Africa s63 Victor Perez, France s64 Jordan Smith, England s64 Ryan Fox, New Zealand s64 Adrian Otaegui, Spain k64 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland k65 Jaco Ahlers, South Africa s65 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway s65 Richie Ramsay, Scotland k65 Paul Waring, England k65 Matthew Southgate, England c65 George Coetzee, South Africa s66 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay k66 Tyrell Hatton, England c66 Robert Rock, England s66 Calum Hill, Scotland k66 Nick Bertasio, Italy s66 Russell Knox, Scotland s66 Tommy Fleetwood, England c66 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden s66 Matthew Jordan, England k66 Marcus Fraser, Australia k66 Also Tony Finau, United States c67 Julian Suri, United States s68 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England c69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spain c69 Alex Noren, Sweden c69 Martin Kaymer, Germany c69 Lee Westwood, England c69 D.A. Points, United States s70 Padraig Harrington, Ireland c69 Eddie Pepperell, England c70 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland c70 Matt Wallace, England c70 Ernie Els, South Africa c70 a-Brandon Wu, United States k71 Sean Crocker, United States k71 Jon Rahm, Spain c71 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria c72 John Catlin, United States c72 Johannes Veerman, United States c72 David Lipsky, United States c73 Shane Lowry, Ireland c73 Sihwan Kim, United States k74

