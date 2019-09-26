Alfred Dunhill Championship Leading Scores

|Friday
|At St. Andrews and Carnoustie, Scotland
|s-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,318 yards, par-72
|c-Carnoustie (Championship Course): 7,394 yards, par-72
|k-Kingsbarns Golf Links: 7,227 yards, par-72
|Purse: $5 million
|First Round
|a-amateur
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|s63
|Victor Perez, France
|s64
|Jordan Smith, England
|s64
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|s64
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|k64
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|k65
|Jaco Ahlers, South Africa
|s65
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|s65
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|k65
|Paul Waring, England
|k65
|Matthew Southgate, England
|c65
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|s66
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|k66
|Tyrell Hatton, England
|c66
|Robert Rock, England
|s66
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|k66
|Nick Bertasio, Italy
|s66
|Russell Knox, Scotland
|s66
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|c66
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|s66
|Matthew Jordan, England
|k66
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|k66
|Also
|Tony Finau, United States
|c67
|Julian Suri, United States
|s68
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|c69
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spain
|c69
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|c69
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|c69
|Lee Westwood, England
|c69
|D.A. Points, United States
|s70
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|c69
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|c70
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|c70
|Matt Wallace, England
|c70
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|c70
|a-Brandon Wu, United States
|k71
|Sean Crocker, United States
|k71
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|c71
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|c72
|John Catlin, United States
|c72
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|c72
|David Lipsky, United States
|c73
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|c73
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|k74
