Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
All Blacks- Springboks to highlight Day 2 at Rugby World Cup

September 20, 2019 10:02 pm
 
TOKYO (AP) — The first Rugby World Cup in Asia kicked off with host Japan securing the win it needed to get momentum rolling.

Now for the biggest showdown of the group stage, with the New Zealand All Blacks facing South Africa’s Springboks in Yokohama on Saturday.

The All Blacks, aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title, have never lost a match in the pool stage of the tournament. But they’re facing a daunting opener against South Africa, which won the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship this season for the first time in a decade. The most recent game between the traditional heavyweights of the sport resulted in a 16-16 draw in July, and they’re 2-2 in previous Rugby World Cup meetings.

Two-time champion Australia gets its Pool D campaign started against Fiji in Sapporo, in the north of Japan, and France and Argentina meet in Pool C.

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

