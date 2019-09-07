Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
All-Time Women’s Grand Slam Titles

September 7, 2019 6:18 pm
 
Through 2019 U.S. Open
Aus Fre Wim U.S Total
Margaret Smith Court 11 5 3 5 24
Serena Williams 7 3 7 6 23
Steffi Graf 4 6 7 5 22
Helen Wills Moody 4 8 7 19
Chris Evert 2 7 3 6 18
Martina Navratilova 3 2 9 4 18
Billie Jean King 1 1 6 4 12
Maureen Connolly 1 2 3 3 9
Monica Seles 4 3 2 9
Suzanne Lenglen 2 6 8
Molla Mallory 8 8
Maria Bueno 3 4 7
Dorothea Chambers 7 7
Evonne Goolagong 4 1 2 7
Justine Henin 1 4 2 7
Venus Williams 5 2 7

