Alligator Lighthouse swim won by St. Pete Beach man

ISLAMORADA, Fla (AP) — A Florida swimmer has posted the fastest time among 460 participants during an open-water swimming competition in the Florida Keys.

Thirty-year-old Michael Schultz of St. Pete Beach, finished Saturday’s four-mile Swim for Alligator Lighthouse in one hour, 28 minutes and 48 seconds.

Thirty-nine-year-old Brooke Bennett a three-time Olympic gold medalist from Clearwater, Fla., was the top woman, finishing in 1:28:59.

Maryland swimmers David Speier of Bishopville and Charles Potterton of Salisbury won the two-person relay in 1:39:55.

Georgia residents Jack Haire of Gainesville, Phil Stafford of Atlanta and Bill Weiss of Dawsonville, along with Jim Jacobson of Edgewater, Maryland, won the four-person mixed relay division at 1:56:38.

The annual event was conceived to raise awareness of preserving the nearly 150-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Keys.

