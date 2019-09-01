Listen Live Sports

American Association

September 1, 2019 1:10 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 62 36 .633
Fargo-Moorhead 62 36 .633
Chicago 59 39 .602 3
Winnipeg 56 42 .571 6
Gary Southshore 38 59 .392 23½
Milwaukee 37 61 .378 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 57 41 .582
Sioux City 56 42 .571 1
Cleburne 56 42 .571 1
Lincoln 40 57 .412 16½
Sioux Falls 37 61 .378 20
Texas 27 71 .276 30

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore 2, Lincoln 0

Winnipeg 3, Sioux Falls 2

Texas 3, Milwaukee 1

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Cleburne 3

Chicago 9, St. Paul 3

Kansas City 3, Sioux City 2

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

