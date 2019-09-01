At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 62 36 .633 — Fargo-Moorhead 62 36 .633 — Chicago 59 39 .602 3 Winnipeg 56 42 .571 6 Gary Southshore 38 59 .392 23½ Milwaukee 37 61 .378 25 South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 57 41 .582 — Sioux City 56 42 .571 1 Cleburne 56 42 .571 1 Lincoln 40 57 .412 16½ Sioux Falls 37 61 .378 20 Texas 27 71 .276 30

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore 2, Lincoln 0

Winnipeg 3, Sioux Falls 2

Texas 3, Milwaukee 1

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Cleburne 3

Chicago 9, St. Paul 3

Kansas City 3, Sioux City 2

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.