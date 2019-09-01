|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|63
|36
|.636
|—
|St. Paul
|62
|36
|.633
|½
|Chicago
|59
|39
|.602
|3½
|Winnipeg
|56
|43
|.566
|7
|Gary Southshore
|39
|59
|.398
|23½
|Milwaukee
|37
|62
|.374
|26
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|57
|41
|.582
|—
|Sioux City
|56
|42
|.571
|1
|Cleburne
|56
|43
|.566
|1½
|Lincoln
|40
|58
|.408
|17
|Sioux Falls
|38
|61
|.384
|19½
|Texas
|28
|71
|.283
|29½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 4, Cleburne 3
Sioux Falls 4, Winnipeg 3
Texas 5, Milwaukee 1
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore 3, Lincoln 1
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
