The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

September 1, 2019 10:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 63 36 .636
St. Paul 62 36 .633 ½
Chicago 59 39 .602
Winnipeg 56 43 .566 7
Gary Southshore 39 59 .398 23½
Milwaukee 37 62 .374 26
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 57 41 .582
Sioux City 56 42 .571 1
Cleburne 56 43 .566
Lincoln 40 58 .408 17
Sioux Falls 38 61 .384 19½
Texas 28 71 .283 29½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Cleburne 3

Sioux Falls 4, Winnipeg 3

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore 3, Lincoln 1

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

