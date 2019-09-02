Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

September 2, 2019
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
z-St. Paul 63 36 .636
Fargo-Moorhead 63 36 .636
Chicago 59 40 .596 4
Winnipeg 56 43 .566 7
Gary Southshore 39 59 .398 23½
Milwaukee 37 62 .374 26
South Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Kansas City 58 41 .586
Sioux City 56 43 .566 2
Cleburne 56 43 .566 2
Lincoln 40 58 .408 17½
Sioux Falls 38 61 .384 20
Texas 28 71 .283 30

___

z-Clinched Division

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Cleburne 3

Sioux Falls 4, Winnipeg 3

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

St. Paul 4, Chicago 2

Gary Southshore 3, Lincoln 1

Kansas City 6, Sioux City 5, 13 innings

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

