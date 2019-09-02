At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB z-St. Paul 63 36 .636 — Fargo-Moorhead 63 36 .636 — Chicago 59 40 .596 4 Winnipeg 56 43 .566 7 Gary Southshore 39 59 .398 23½ Milwaukee 37 62 .374 26 South Division W L Pct. GB z-Kansas City 58 41 .586 — Sioux City 56 43 .566 2 Cleburne 56 43 .566 2 Lincoln 40 58 .408 17½ Sioux Falls 38 61 .384 20 Texas 28 71 .283 30

___

z-Clinched Division

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Cleburne 3

Sioux Falls 4, Winnipeg 3

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

St. Paul 4, Chicago 2

Gary Southshore 3, Lincoln 1

Kansas City 6, Sioux City 5, 13 innings

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

