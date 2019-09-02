Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

September 2, 2019 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
z-St. Paul 64 36 .640
Fargo-Moorhead 63 37 .630 1
Chicago 59 41 .590 5
Winnipeg 57 43 .570 7
Gary Southshore 40 59 .404 23½
Milwaukee 38 62 .380 26
South Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Kansas City 58 42 .580
Sioux City 57 43 .570 1
Cleburne 57 43 .570 1
Lincoln 40 59 .404 17½
Sioux Falls 38 62 .380 20
Texas 28 72 .280 30

___

z-Clinched Division

___

Monday’s Games

Cleburne 2, Fargo-Moorhead 0

Milwaukee 4, Texas 0

Advertisement

Winnipeg 9, Sioux Falls 5

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

St. Paul 13, Chicago 8

Gary Southshore 3, Lincoln 0

Sioux City 9, Kansas City 5

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight