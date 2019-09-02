|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|z-St. Paul
|64
|36
|.640
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|63
|37
|.630
|1
|Chicago
|59
|41
|.590
|5
|Winnipeg
|57
|43
|.570
|7
|Gary Southshore
|40
|59
|.404
|23½
|Milwaukee
|38
|62
|.380
|26
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|z-Kansas City
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|Sioux City
|57
|43
|.570
|1
|Cleburne
|57
|43
|.570
|1
|Lincoln
|40
|59
|.404
|17½
|Sioux Falls
|38
|62
|.380
|20
|Texas
|28
|72
|.280
|30
___
z-Clinched Division
___
Cleburne 2, Fargo-Moorhead 0
Milwaukee 4, Texas 0
Winnipeg 9, Sioux Falls 5
St. Paul 13, Chicago 8
Gary Southshore 3, Lincoln 0
Sioux City 9, Kansas City 5
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
