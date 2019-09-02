At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 90 48 .652 — Tampa Bay 80 58 .580 10 Boston 74 63 .540 15½ Toronto 55 83 .399 35 Baltimore 45 91 .331 44 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 84 52 .618 — Cleveland 79 58 .577 5½ Chicago 60 76 .441 24 Kansas City 49 89 .355 36 Detroit 40 94 .299 43 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 89 49 .645 — Oakland 78 58 .574 10 Texas 67 71 .486 22 Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24 Seattle 58 80 .420 31

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Houston 4

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Houston 2, Toronto 0

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Texas (Minor 11-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

