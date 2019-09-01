All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|90
|48
|.652
|_
|Tampa Bay
|80
|58
|.580
|10
|Boston
|74
|63
|.540
|15½
|Toronto
|55
|83
|.399
|35
|Baltimore
|45
|91
|.331
|44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|84
|52
|.618
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|58
|.577
|5½
|Chicago
|60
|76
|.441
|24
|Kansas City
|49
|89
|.355
|36
|Detroit
|40
|94
|.299
|43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|49
|.645
|_
|Oakland
|78
|58
|.574
|10
|Texas
|67
|71
|.486
|22
|Los Angeles
|65
|73
|.471
|24
|Seattle
|58
|80
|.420
|31
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6
Detroit 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4
Sunday’s Games
Houston 2, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4
Seattle 11, Texas 3
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Texas (Minor 11-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
