Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

September 1, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 90 48 .652 _
Tampa Bay 80 58 .580 10
Boston 74 63 .540 15½
Toronto 55 83 .399 35
Baltimore 45 91 .331 44

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 84 52 .618 _
Cleveland 79 58 .577
Chicago 60 76 .441 24
Kansas City 49 89 .355 36
Detroit 40 94 .299 43

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 89 49 .645 _
Oakland 78 58 .574 10
Texas 67 71 .486 22
Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24
Seattle 58 80 .420 31

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Houston 4

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

Sunday’s Games

Houston 2, Toronto 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Texas (Minor 11-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations