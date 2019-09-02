All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 90 49 .647 _ Tampa Bay 81 58 .583 9 Boston 74 63 .540 15 Toronto 55 84 .396 35 Baltimore 45 92 .328 44

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 85 52 .620 _ Cleveland 80 58 .580 5½ Chicago 60 77 .438 25 Kansas City 49 89 .355 36½ Detroit 40 95 .296 44

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 90 49 .647 _ Oakland 78 58 .574 10½ Texas 68 71 .489 22 Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24½ Seattle 58 81 .417 32

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Advertisement

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.