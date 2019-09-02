All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|90
|49
|.647
|_
|Tampa Bay
|81
|58
|.583
|9
|Boston
|74
|63
|.540
|15
|Toronto
|55
|84
|.396
|35
|Baltimore
|45
|92
|.328
|44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|85
|52
|.620
|_
|Cleveland
|80
|58
|.580
|5½
|Chicago
|60
|77
|.438
|25
|Kansas City
|49
|89
|.355
|36½
|Detroit
|40
|95
|.296
|44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|49
|.647
|_
|Oakland
|78
|58
|.574
|10½
|Texas
|68
|71
|.489
|22
|Los Angeles
|65
|73
|.471
|24½
|Seattle
|58
|81
|.417
|32
___
Sunday’s Games
Houston 2, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4
Seattle 11, Texas 3
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
