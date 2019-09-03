Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 3, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 91 49 .650 _
Tampa Bay 82 59 .582
Boston 74 64 .536 16
Toronto 55 85 .393 36
Baltimore 46 93 .331 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 86 52 .623 _
Cleveland 80 59 .576
Chicago 61 77 .442 25
Kansas City 50 89 .360 36½
Detroit 40 96 .294 45

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 90 50 .643 _
Oakland 79 58 .577
Texas 68 72 .486 22
Los Angeles 65 74 .468 24½
Seattle 58 82 .414 32

___

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Jackson 3-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

