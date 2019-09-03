All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|91
|49
|.650
|_
|Tampa Bay
|82
|59
|.582
|9½
|Boston
|74
|64
|.536
|16
|Toronto
|55
|85
|.393
|36
|Baltimore
|46
|93
|.331
|44½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|86
|52
|.623
|_
|Cleveland
|80
|59
|.576
|6½
|Chicago
|61
|77
|.442
|25
|Kansas City
|50
|89
|.360
|36½
|Detroit
|40
|96
|.294
|45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|Oakland
|79
|58
|.577
|9½
|Texas
|68
|72
|.486
|22
|Los Angeles
|65
|74
|.468
|24½
|Seattle
|58
|82
|.414
|32
___
Monday’s Games
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 5
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Jackson 3-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
