All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|92
|49
|.652
|_
|Tampa Bay
|82
|59
|.582
|10
|Boston
|75
|64
|.540
|16
|Toronto
|55
|85
|.393
|36½
|Baltimore
|46
|93
|.331
|45
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|86
|53
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|81
|59
|.579
|5½
|Chicago
|61
|78
|.439
|25
|Kansas City
|51
|89
|.364
|35½
|Detroit
|40
|97
|.292
|45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|Oakland
|80
|58
|.580
|9
|Texas
|68
|73
|.482
|22½
|Los Angeles
|65
|75
|.464
|25
|Seattle
|58
|82
|.414
|32
___
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 5
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1
Boston 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 5, Detroit 4
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 8:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Oakland, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
