American League Glance

September 4, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 92 49 .652 _
Tampa Bay 82 59 .582 10
Boston 75 64 .540 16
Toronto 55 85 .393 36½
Baltimore 46 93 .331 45

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 86 53 .619 _
Cleveland 81 59 .579
Chicago 61 78 .439 25
Kansas City 51 89 .364 35½
Detroit 40 97 .292 45

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 90 50 .643 _
Oakland 80 58 .580 9
Texas 68 73 .482 22½
Los Angeles 65 75 .464 25
Seattle 58 82 .414 32

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1

Boston 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 8:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Oakland, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

