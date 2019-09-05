Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 5, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 92 49 .652 _
Tampa Bay 83 59 .585
Boston 75 65 .536 16½
Toronto 55 86 .390 37
Baltimore 46 94 .329 45½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 87 53 .621 _
Cleveland 81 60 .574
Chicago 62 78 .443 25
Kansas City 51 90 .362 36½
Detroit 41 97 .297 45

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 91 50 .645 _
Oakland 81 58 .583 9
Texas 69 73 .486 22½
Los Angeles 65 76 .461 26
Seattle 58 83 .411 33

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1

Boston 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Friday’s Games

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

