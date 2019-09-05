All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|92
|49
|.652
|_
|Tampa Bay
|83
|59
|.585
|9½
|Boston
|75
|65
|.536
|16½
|Toronto
|55
|86
|.390
|37
|Baltimore
|46
|94
|.329
|45½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|87
|53
|.621
|_
|Cleveland
|81
|60
|.574
|6½
|Chicago
|62
|78
|.443
|25
|Kansas City
|51
|90
|.362
|36½
|Detroit
|41
|97
|.297
|45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|50
|.645
|_
|Oakland
|81
|58
|.583
|9
|Texas
|69
|73
|.486
|22½
|Los Angeles
|65
|76
|.461
|26
|Seattle
|58
|83
|.411
|33
___
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1
Boston 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 5, Detroit 4
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Friday’s Games
Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
