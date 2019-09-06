All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|Tampa Bay
|84
|59
|.587
|8½
|Boston
|76
|65
|.539
|15½
|Toronto
|55
|87
|.387
|37
|Baltimore
|46
|95
|.326
|45½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|87
|54
|.617
|_
|Cleveland
|82
|60
|.577
|5½
|Chicago
|62
|79
|.440
|25
|Kansas City
|52
|90
|.366
|35½
|Detroit
|42
|98
|.300
|44½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|Oakland
|82
|59
|.582
|9½
|Texas
|70
|73
|.490
|22½
|Los Angeles
|66
|76
|.465
|26
|Seattle
|58
|84
|.408
|34
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Texas 7, Baltimore 6
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game
Houston 7, Seattle 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 5-6) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9) at Houston (Verlander 17-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
