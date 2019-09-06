Listen Live Sports

...

American League Glance

September 6, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 92 50 .648 _
Tampa Bay 84 59 .587
Boston 76 65 .539 15½
Toronto 55 87 .387 37
Baltimore 46 95 .326 45½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 87 54 .617 _
Cleveland 82 60 .577
Chicago 62 79 .440 25
Kansas City 52 90 .366 35½
Detroit 42 98 .300 44½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 92 50 .648 _
Oakland 82 59 .582
Texas 70 73 .490 22½
Los Angeles 66 76 .465 26
Seattle 58 84 .408 34

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Texas 7, Baltimore 6

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 5-6) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9) at Houston (Verlander 17-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

