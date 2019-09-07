All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|Tampa Bay
|85
|59
|.590
|8½
|Boston
|76
|66
|.535
|16½
|Toronto
|55
|88
|.385
|38
|Baltimore
|46
|96
|.324
|46½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|88
|54
|.620
|_
|Cleveland
|82
|61
|.573
|6½
|Chicago
|62
|80
|.437
|26
|Kansas City
|53
|90
|.371
|35½
|Detroit
|42
|99
|.298
|45½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|Oakland
|83
|59
|.585
|9½
|Texas
|71
|73
|.493
|22½
|Los Angeles
|67
|76
|.469
|26
|Seattle
|58
|85
|.406
|35
___
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Texas 7, Baltimore 6
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game
Houston 7, Seattle 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 7, Miami 2
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Texas 9, Baltimore 4
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Oakland 10, Detroit 2
Sunday’s Games
Texas (Minor 12-8) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-5) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Boston (Porcello 12-11), 8:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
