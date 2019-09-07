Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

September 7, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 93 50 .650 _
Tampa Bay 85 59 .590
Boston 76 66 .535 16½
Toronto 55 88 .385 38
Baltimore 46 96 .324 46½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 88 54 .620 _
Cleveland 82 61 .573
Chicago 62 80 .437 26
Kansas City 53 90 .371 35½
Detroit 42 99 .298 45½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 93 50 .650 _
Oakland 83 59 .585
Texas 71 73 .493 22½
Los Angeles 67 76 .469 26
Seattle 58 85 .406 35

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Texas 7, Baltimore 6

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Texas 9, Baltimore 4

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Oakland 10, Detroit 2

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Minor 12-8) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-5) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Boston (Porcello 12-11), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

