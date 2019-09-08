Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

September 8, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 93 50 .650 _
Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 8
Boston 76 66 .535 16½
Toronto 55 89 .382 38½
Baltimore 46 97 .322 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 88 55 .615 _
Cleveland 83 61 .576
Chicago 63 80 .441 25
Kansas City 53 91 .368 35½
Detroit 42 100 .296 45½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 94 50 .653 _
Oakland 84 59 .587
Texas 72 73 .497 22½
Los Angeles 67 77 .465 27
Seattle 58 86 .403 36

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Texas 9, Baltimore 4

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Oakland 10, Detroit 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Texas 10, Baltimore 4

Houston 21, Seattle 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 12-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 14-3) at Houston (Greinke 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 13-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

