All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|Tampa Bay
|86
|59
|.593
|8
|Boston
|76
|66
|.535
|16½
|Toronto
|55
|89
|.382
|38½
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|88
|55
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|83
|61
|.576
|5½
|Chicago
|63
|80
|.441
|25
|Kansas City
|53
|91
|.368
|35½
|Detroit
|42
|100
|.296
|45½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|Oakland
|84
|59
|.587
|9½
|Texas
|72
|73
|.497
|22½
|Los Angeles
|67
|77
|.465
|27
|Seattle
|58
|86
|.403
|36
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 7, Miami 2
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Texas 9, Baltimore 4
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Oakland 10, Detroit 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3
Miami 9, Kansas City 0
Texas 10, Baltimore 4
Houston 21, Seattle 1
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 12-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 14-3) at Houston (Greinke 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 13-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2), 10:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.