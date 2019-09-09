All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|Tampa Bay
|86
|59
|.593
|9
|Boston
|76
|68
|.528
|18½
|Toronto
|55
|89
|.382
|39½
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|88
|55
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|84
|61
|.579
|5
|Chicago
|63
|80
|.441
|25
|Kansas City
|53
|91
|.368
|35½
|Detroit
|42
|100
|.296
|45½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|Oakland
|84
|60
|.583
|10½
|Texas
|72
|73
|.497
|23
|Los Angeles
|67
|78
|.462
|28
|Seattle
|58
|86
|.403
|36½
___
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3
Miami 9, Kansas City 0
Texas 10, Baltimore 4
Houston 21, Seattle 1
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 5
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0
Houston 15, Oakland 0
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Font 3-4), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Texas (Lynn 14-10), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-12), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
