The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

September 9, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 95 50 .655 _
Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 9
Boston 76 68 .528 18½
Toronto 55 89 .382 39½
Baltimore 46 97 .322 48

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 88 55 .615 _
Cleveland 84 61 .579 5
Chicago 63 80 .441 25
Kansas City 53 91 .368 35½
Detroit 42 100 .296 45½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 95 50 .655 _
Oakland 84 60 .583 10½
Texas 72 73 .497 23
Los Angeles 67 78 .462 28
Seattle 58 86 .403 36½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Texas 10, Baltimore 4

Houston 21, Seattle 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 5

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0

Houston 15, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Font 3-4), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Texas (Lynn 14-10), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-12), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

