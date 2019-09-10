All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|Tampa Bay
|87
|59
|.596
|8
|Boston
|76
|69
|.524
|18½
|Toronto
|56
|89
|.386
|38½
|Baltimore
|46
|98
|.319
|48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|Cleveland
|85
|61
|.582
|5
|Chicago
|64
|80
|.444
|25
|Kansas City
|53
|92
|.366
|36½
|Detroit
|43
|100
|.301
|45½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|Oakland
|85
|60
|.586
|9½
|Texas
|72
|74
|.493
|23
|Los Angeles
|67
|79
|.459
|28
|Seattle
|59
|86
|.407
|35½
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0
Houston 15, Oakland 0
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 21, Houston 7
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 8:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
