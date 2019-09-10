Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

September 10, 2019
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 95 51 .651 _
Tampa Bay 87 59 .596 8
Boston 76 69 .524 18½
Toronto 56 89 .386 38½
Baltimore 46 98 .319 48

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 89 55 .618 _
Cleveland 85 61 .582 5
Chicago 64 80 .444 25
Kansas City 53 92 .366 36½
Detroit 43 100 .301 45½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 95 51 .651 _
Oakland 85 60 .586
Texas 72 74 .493 23
Los Angeles 67 79 .459 28
Seattle 59 86 .407 35½

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0

Houston 15, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

