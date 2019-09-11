Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

September 11, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 95 51 .651 _
Tampa Bay 87 60 .592
Boston 76 70 .521 19
Toronto 57 89 .390 38
Baltimore 47 98 .324 47½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 89 56 .614 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585 4
Chicago 64 81 .441 25
Kansas City 54 92 .370 35½
Detroit 43 100 .301 45

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 95 52 .646 _
Oakland 86 60 .589
Texas 73 74 .497 22
Los Angeles 67 80 .456 28
Seattle 59 86 .407 35

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

