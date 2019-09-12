Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

September 12, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 97 51 .655 _
Tampa Bay 87 61 .588 10
Boston 77 70 .524 19½
Toronto 57 90 .388 39½
Baltimore 47 99 .322 49

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 89 57 .610 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585
Chicago 64 82 .438 25
Kansas City 55 92 .374 34½
Detroit 43 102 .297 45½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 95 53 .642 _
Oakland 87 60 .592
Texas 74 74 .500 21
Los Angeles 67 80 .456 27½
Seattle 60 86 .411 34

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Advertisement

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate