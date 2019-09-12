All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|97
|51
|.655
|_
|Tampa Bay
|87
|61
|.588
|10
|Boston
|77
|70
|.524
|19½
|Toronto
|57
|90
|.388
|39½
|Baltimore
|47
|99
|.322
|49
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|3½
|Chicago
|64
|82
|.438
|25
|Kansas City
|55
|92
|.374
|34½
|Detroit
|43
|102
|.297
|45½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|53
|.642
|_
|Oakland
|87
|60
|.592
|7½
|Texas
|74
|74
|.500
|21
|Los Angeles
|67
|80
|.456
|27½
|Seattle
|60
|86
|.411
|34
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 4
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 3, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
