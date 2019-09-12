All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 97 51 .655 _ Tampa Bay 87 61 .588 10 Boston 77 70 .524 19½ Toronto 57 90 .388 39½ Baltimore 47 99 .322 49

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 89 57 .610 _ Cleveland 86 61 .585 3½ Chicago 64 82 .438 25 Kansas City 55 92 .374 34½ Detroit 43 102 .297 45½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 95 53 .642 _ Oakland 87 60 .592 7½ Texas 74 74 .500 21 Los Angeles 67 80 .456 27½ Seattle 60 86 .411 34

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

