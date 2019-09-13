All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|97
|52
|.651
|_
|Tampa Bay
|88
|61
|.591
|9
|Boston
|77
|70
|.524
|19
|Toronto
|58
|90
|.392
|38½
|Baltimore
|48
|99
|.327
|48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|3½
|Chicago
|65
|82
|.442
|24½
|Kansas City
|55
|93
|.372
|35
|Detroit
|43
|103
|.295
|46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|96
|53
|.644
|_
|Oakland
|88
|60
|.595
|7½
|Texas
|74
|75
|.497
|22
|Los Angeles
|67
|81
|.453
|28½
|Seattle
|60
|88
|.405
|35½
___
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 4
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7
Baltimore 6, Detroit 2
Houston 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings
Oakland 14, Texas 9
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 13-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-4), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-8) at Detroit (Norris 3-12), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 15-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 14-4) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Seattle (Hernández 1-6), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
