American League Glance

September 13, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 97 52 .651 _
Tampa Bay 88 61 .591 9
Boston 77 70 .524 19
Toronto 58 90 .392 38½
Baltimore 48 99 .327 48

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 89 57 .610 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585
Chicago 65 82 .442 24½
Kansas City 55 93 .372 35
Detroit 43 103 .295 46

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 96 53 .644 _
Oakland 88 60 .595
Texas 74 75 .497 22
Los Angeles 67 81 .453 28½
Seattle 60 88 .405 35½

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 4, 1st game

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 13-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-4), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-8) at Detroit (Norris 3-12), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 15-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 14-4) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Seattle (Hernández 1-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

