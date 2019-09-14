All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|98
|52
|.653
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|61
|.593
|9
|Boston
|78
|70
|.527
|19
|Toronto
|58
|91
|.389
|39½
|Baltimore
|48
|100
|.324
|49
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|91
|57
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|63
|.577
|5½
|Chicago
|65
|83
|.439
|26
|Kansas City
|55
|94
|.369
|36½
|Detroit
|44
|103
|.299
|46½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|97
|53
|.647
|_
|Oakland
|89
|60
|.597
|7½
|Texas
|74
|76
|.493
|23
|Los Angeles
|67
|82
|.450
|29½
|Seattle
|61
|88
|.409
|35½
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Detroit 2
Houston 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings
Oakland 14, Texas 9
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3
Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game
Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Houston 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
