American League Glance

September 14, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 98 52 .653 _
Tampa Bay 89 61 .593 9
Boston 78 70 .527 19
Toronto 58 91 .389 39½
Baltimore 48 100 .324 49

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 91 57 .615 _
Cleveland 86 63 .577
Chicago 65 83 .439 26
Kansas City 55 94 .369 36½
Detroit 44 103 .299 46½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 97 53 .647 _
Oakland 89 60 .597
Texas 74 76 .493 23
Los Angeles 67 82 .450 29½
Seattle 61 88 .409 35½

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

