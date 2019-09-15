Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 15, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 98 53 .649 _
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9
Boston 79 70 .530 18
Toronto 59 91 .393 38½
Baltimore 49 100 .329 48

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 91 58 .611 _
Cleveland 87 63 .580
Chicago 65 84 .436 26
Kansas City 55 95 .367 36½
Detroit 44 104 .297 46½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 98 53 .649 _
Oakland 90 60 .600
Texas 74 77 .490 24
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½
Seattle 62 88 .413 35½

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Kansas City 3

Oakland 6, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-13) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

