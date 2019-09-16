Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 16, 2019
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 98 53 .649 _
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9
Boston 79 70 .530 18
Toronto 59 91 .393 38½
Baltimore 49 101 .327 48½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 92 58 .613 _
Cleveland 87 63 .580 5
Chicago 65 85 .433 27
Kansas City 55 95 .367 37
Detroit 45 104 .302 46½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 98 53 .649 _
Oakland 90 60 .600
Texas 74 77 .490 24
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½
Seattle 62 88 .413 35½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Kansas City 3

Oakland 6, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino ), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-9) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-10) at Houston (Verlander 18-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

