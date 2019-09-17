Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 17, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 99 53 .651 _
Tampa Bay 89 63 .586 10
Boston 79 71 .527 19
Toronto 60 91 .397 38½
Baltimore 49 102 .325 49½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 93 58 .616 _
Cleveland 88 63 .583 5
Chicago 65 86 .430 28
Kansas City 56 96 .368 37½
Detroit 45 105 .300 47½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 99 53 .651 _
Oakland 91 61 .599 8
Texas 74 78 .487 25
Los Angeles 68 83 .450 30½
Seattle 63 88 .417 35½

___

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 6, Oakland 5

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Houston 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

