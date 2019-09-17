All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|63
|.586
|10
|Boston
|79
|71
|.527
|19
|Toronto
|60
|91
|.397
|38½
|Baltimore
|49
|102
|.325
|49½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|Cleveland
|88
|63
|.583
|5
|Chicago
|65
|86
|.430
|28
|Kansas City
|56
|96
|.368
|37½
|Detroit
|45
|105
|.300
|47½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|Oakland
|91
|61
|.599
|8
|Texas
|74
|78
|.487
|25
|Los Angeles
|68
|83
|.450
|30½
|Seattle
|63
|88
|.417
|35½
___
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 6, Oakland 5
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Toronto 8, Baltimore 5
Houston 4, Texas 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
