All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|99
|54
|.647
|_
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|.588
|9
|Boston
|79
|72
|.523
|19
|Toronto
|61
|91
|.401
|37½
|Baltimore
|49
|103
|.322
|49½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|93
|59
|.612
|_
|Cleveland
|89
|63
|.586
|4
|Chicago
|66
|86
|.434
|27
|Kansas City
|56
|97
|.366
|37½
|Detroit
|45
|106
|.298
|47½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|100
|53
|.654
|_
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|8
|Texas
|74
|79
|.484
|26
|Los Angeles
|69
|83
|.454
|30½
|Seattle
|64
|88
|.421
|35½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Toronto 8, Baltimore 5
Houston 4, Texas 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Houston 3, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
