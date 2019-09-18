Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

September 18, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 99 54 .647 _
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 9
Boston 79 72 .523 19
Toronto 61 91 .401 37½
Baltimore 49 103 .322 49½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 93 59 .612 _
Cleveland 89 63 .586 4
Chicago 66 86 .434 27
Kansas City 56 97 .366 37½
Detroit 45 106 .298 47½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Houston 100 53 .654 _
Oakland 92 61 .601 8
Texas 74 79 .484 26
Los Angeles 69 83 .454 30½
Seattle 64 88 .421 35½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Advertisement

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Houston 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Houston 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year