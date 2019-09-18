All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 99 54 .647 _ Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 9 Boston 79 72 .523 19 Toronto 61 91 .401 37½ Baltimore 49 103 .322 49½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 93 59 .612 _ Cleveland 89 63 .586 4 Chicago 66 86 .434 27 Kansas City 56 97 .366 37½ Detroit 45 106 .298 47½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Houston 100 53 .654 _ Oakland 92 61 .601 8 Texas 74 79 .484 26 Los Angeles 69 83 .454 30½ Seattle 64 88 .421 35½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Advertisement

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Houston 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Houston 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.