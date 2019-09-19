All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|100
|54
|.649
|_
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|.588
|9½
|Boston
|80
|72
|.526
|19
|Toronto
|62
|91
|.405
|37½
|Baltimore
|49
|104
|.320
|50½
x-clinched division
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|93
|59
|.612
|_
|Cleveland
|90
|63
|.588
|3½
|Chicago
|66
|86
|.434
|27
|Kansas City
|56
|97
|.366
|37½
|Detroit
|45
|107
|.296
|48
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|100
|53
|.654
|_
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|8
|Texas
|74
|79
|.484
|26
|Los Angeles
|69
|84
|.451
|31
|Seattle
|65
|88
|.425
|35
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Houston 3, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, San Francisco 4
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 10:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
