The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

September 19, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 100 54 .649 _
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588
Boston 80 72 .526 19
Toronto 62 91 .405 37½
Baltimore 49 104 .320 50½

x-clinched division

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 93 59 .612 _
Cleveland 90 63 .588
Chicago 66 86 .434 27
Kansas City 56 97 .366 37½
Detroit 45 107 .296 48

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Houston 100 53 .654 _
Oakland 92 61 .601 8
Texas 74 79 .484 26
Los Angeles 69 84 .451 31
Seattle 65 88 .425 35

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Houston 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

