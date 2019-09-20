Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

September 20, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 100 55 .645 _
Tampa Bay 91 63 .591
Boston 80 73 .523 19
Toronto 63 91 .409 36½
Baltimore 50 104 .325 49½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 95 59 .617 _
Cleveland 91 63 .591 4
Chicago 67 86 .438 27½
Kansas City 56 99 .361 39½
Detroit 45 108 .294 49½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Houston 101 53 .656 _
Oakland 93 61 .604 8
Texas 74 80 .481 27
Los Angeles 69 85 .448 32
Seattle 65 89 .422 36

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Advertisement

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, Texas 0

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Zeuch 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 14-6), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Detroit (Alexander 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Minnesota (Berríos 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Miley 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson