All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|100
|55
|.645
|_
|Tampa Bay
|91
|63
|.591
|8½
|Boston
|80
|73
|.523
|19
|Toronto
|63
|91
|.409
|36½
|Baltimore
|50
|104
|.325
|49½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|Cleveland
|91
|63
|.591
|4
|Chicago
|67
|86
|.438
|27½
|Kansas City
|56
|99
|.361
|39½
|Detroit
|45
|108
|.294
|49½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|Oakland
|93
|61
|.604
|8
|Texas
|74
|80
|.481
|27
|Los Angeles
|69
|85
|.448
|32
|Seattle
|65
|89
|.422
|36
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, San Francisco 4
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, Texas 0
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Zeuch 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 14-6), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Detroit (Alexander 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Minnesota (Berríos 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Miley 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Burke 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
