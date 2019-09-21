All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|101
|55
|.647
|_
|Tampa Bay
|92
|63
|.594
|8½
|Boston
|80
|74
|.519
|20
|Toronto
|63
|92
|.406
|37½
|Baltimore
|50
|105
|.323
|50½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|95
|60
|.613
|_
|Cleveland
|91
|64
|.587
|4
|Chicago
|68
|86
|.442
|26½
|Kansas City
|57
|99
|.365
|38½
|Detroit
|45
|109
|.292
|49½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|101
|54
|.652
|_
|Oakland
|94
|61
|.606
|7
|Texas
|74
|81
|.477
|27
|Los Angeles
|70
|85
|.452
|31
|Seattle
|66
|89
|.426
|35
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, Texas 0
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
