American League Glance

September 21, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 101 55 .647 _
Tampa Bay 92 63 .594
Boston 80 74 .519 20
Toronto 63 92 .406 37½
Baltimore 50 105 .323 50½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 95 60 .613 _
Cleveland 91 64 .587 4
Chicago 68 86 .442 26½
Kansas City 57 99 .365 38½
Detroit 45 109 .292 49½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Houston 101 54 .652 _
Oakland 94 61 .606 7
Texas 74 81 .477 27
Los Angeles 70 85 .452 31
Seattle 66 89 .426 35

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, Texas 0

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

