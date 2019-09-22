All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|102
|55
|.650
|_
|Tampa Bay
|92
|64
|.590
|9½
|Boston
|81
|74
|.523
|20
|Toronto
|63
|93
|.404
|38½
|Baltimore
|51
|105
|.327
|50½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|91
|64
|.587
|4½
|Chicago
|68
|87
|.439
|27½
|Kansas City
|57
|100
|.363
|39½
|Detroit
|46
|109
|.297
|49½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|Oakland
|94
|62
|.603
|8
|Texas
|75
|81
|.481
|27
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|32
|Seattle
|66
|90
|.423
|36
x-clinched division
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
