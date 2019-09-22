All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 102 55 .650 _ Tampa Bay 92 64 .590 9½ Boston 81 74 .523 20 Toronto 63 93 .404 38½ Baltimore 51 105 .327 50½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 96 60 .615 _ Cleveland 91 64 .587 4½ Chicago 68 87 .439 27½ Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½ Detroit 46 109 .297 49½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ Oakland 94 62 .603 8 Texas 75 81 .481 27 Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32 Seattle 66 90 .423 36

x-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 13 innings

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-11) at Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

