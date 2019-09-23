Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

September 23, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 102 55 .650 _
Tampa Bay 93 64 .592 9
Boston 81 75 .519 20½
Toronto 63 93 .404 38½
Baltimore 51 105 .327 50½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 96 60 .615 _
Cleveland 92 64 .590 4
Chicago 68 87 .439 27½
Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½
Detroit 46 109 .297 49½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _
Oakland 94 62 .603 8
Texas 75 81 .481 27
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32
Seattle 66 90 .423 36

x-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

