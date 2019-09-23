All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|102
|55
|.650
|_
|Tampa Bay
|93
|64
|.592
|9
|Boston
|81
|75
|.519
|20½
|Toronto
|63
|93
|.404
|38½
|Baltimore
|51
|105
|.327
|50½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|92
|64
|.590
|4
|Chicago
|68
|87
|.439
|27½
|Kansas City
|57
|100
|.363
|39½
|Detroit
|46
|109
|.297
|49½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|Oakland
|94
|62
|.603
|8
|Texas
|75
|81
|.481
|27
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|32
|Seattle
|66
|90
|.423
|36
x-clinched division
___
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.