All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|102
|56
|.646
|_
|Tampa Bay
|94
|64
|.595
|8
|Boston
|82
|75
|.522
|19½
|Toronto
|64
|94
|.405
|38
|Baltimore
|52
|106
|.329
|50
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|64
|.592
|4
|Chicago
|68
|88
|.436
|28½
|Kansas City
|58
|100
|.367
|39½
|Detroit
|46
|110
|.295
|50½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|103
|54
|.656
|_
|Oakland
|94
|63
|.599
|9
|Texas
|75
|82
|.478
|28
|Los Angeles
|71
|86
|.452
|32
|Seattle
|66
|91
|.420
|37
x-clinched division
___
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 15 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Baltimore 11, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
Boston 12, Texas 10
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Gibson 13-7) at Detroit (Norris 3-13), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-9) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-5), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Texas (Allard 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 17-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.