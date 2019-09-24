Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League Glance

September 24, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 102 56 .646 _
Tampa Bay 94 64 .595 8
Boston 82 75 .522 19½
Toronto 64 94 .405 38
Baltimore 52 106 .329 50

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 97 60 .618 _
Cleveland 93 64 .592 4
Chicago 68 88 .436 28½
Kansas City 58 100 .367 39½
Detroit 46 110 .295 50½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 103 54 .656 _
Oakland 94 63 .599 9
Texas 75 82 .478 28
Los Angeles 71 86 .452 32
Seattle 66 91 .420 37

x-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 15 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Boston 12, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 13-7) at Detroit (Norris 3-13), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-9) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-5), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Texas (Allard 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 17-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

