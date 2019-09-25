Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

September 25, 2019
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 102 57 .642 _
Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 7
Boston 83 75 .525 18½
Toronto 65 94 .409 37
Baltimore 52 107 .327 50

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Minnesota 98 60 .620 _
Cleveland 93 65 .589 5
Chicago 69 88 .439 28½
Kansas City 58 101 .365 40½
Detroit 46 111 .293 51½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 104 54 .658 _
Oakland 95 63 .601 9
Texas 75 83 .475 29
Los Angeles 71 87 .449 33
Seattle 66 92 .418 38

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Boston 12, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-12), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Texas (Minor 13-10), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-10), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-0) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches