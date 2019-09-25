All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|102
|57
|.642
|_
|Tampa Bay
|95
|64
|.597
|7
|Boston
|83
|75
|.525
|18½
|Toronto
|65
|94
|.409
|37
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|.327
|50
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|98
|60
|.620
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|65
|.589
|5
|Chicago
|69
|88
|.439
|28½
|Kansas City
|58
|101
|.365
|40½
|Detroit
|46
|111
|.293
|51½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|104
|54
|.658
|_
|Oakland
|95
|63
|.601
|9
|Texas
|75
|83
|.475
|29
|Los Angeles
|71
|87
|.449
|33
|Seattle
|66
|92
|.418
|38
x-clinched division
___
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Baltimore 11, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
Boston 12, Texas 10
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Baltimore 2
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 10, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-12), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Texas (Minor 13-10), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-10), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-0) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
