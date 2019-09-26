All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 102 57 .642 _ Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 7 Boston 83 76 .522 19 Toronto 65 94 .409 37 Baltimore 52 107 .327 50

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 99 60 .623 _ Cleveland 93 65 .589 5½ Chicago 69 88 .439 29 Kansas City 58 101 .365 41 Detroit 46 112 .291 52½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 104 54 .658 _ Oakland 95 63 .601 9 Texas 76 83 .478 28½ Los Angeles 71 87 .449 33 Seattle 66 92 .418 38

x-clinched division

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Boston 5

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Alexander 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 11-12), 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Texas (Palumbo 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Berríos 13-8) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

