Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

September 26, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 102 57 .642 _
Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 7
Boston 83 76 .522 19
Toronto 65 94 .409 37
Baltimore 52 107 .327 50

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Minnesota 99 60 .623 _
Cleveland 93 65 .589
Chicago 69 88 .439 29
Kansas City 58 101 .365 41
Detroit 46 112 .291 52½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 104 54 .658 _
Oakland 95 63 .601 9
Texas 76 83 .478 28½
Los Angeles 71 87 .449 33
Seattle 66 92 .418 38

x-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Advertisement

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Boston 5

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Alexander 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 11-12), 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Texas (Palumbo 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Berríos 13-8) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches