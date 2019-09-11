Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Pharoah filly sells for record $8.2 million

September 11, 2019 8:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A filly by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has sold for a record $8.2 million in the final Book 1 session of Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale.

The price Wednesday was a September sale record for a filly and the auction’s fourth highest for a yearling. The filly is a half-sister to four-time Eclipse Award winner Beholder and Grade 1 stakes winners Mendelssohn and Into Mischief. Whisper Hill Farm bought the Clarkland-bred filly by dam Leslie’s Lady, who was sired by stakes winner Tricky Creek, with plans to train her in Florida.

Buyer Mandy Pope called the filly “perfectly balanced” in a release and added, “She’s gorgeous — not too big or small.”

Eight yearlings brought seven-figure prices on the third and final day of the premier session. Gross sales surpassed $65 million for 124 horses with an average price of more than $524,855.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate