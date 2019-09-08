Americans rally to win Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — John Pak completed a perfect week and John Augenstein delivered the clinching point as the American rallied from a two-point deficit Sunday and won the Walker Cup for the first time away from home in 12 years.

Facing a two-point deficit at the start of Sunday, the Americans picked up a point in morning foursomes and then overwhelmed Great Britain & Ireland by taking eight of 10 singles matches for a 15 1/2-10 1/2 victory at Royal Liverpool.

Team USA won the Walker Cup for the second straight time, and the first time overseas since Royal County Down in 2007.

“They’ve got a great memory now,” U.S. captain Nathaniel Crosby said.

The Americans won two of three matches and tied the other in foursomes. GB&I quickly picked up a point in singles when Sandy Scott beat Brandon Wu, the Stanford grad’s first loss of the week.

The rest was all U.S. red.

Cole Hammer was 3 up through six holes on his way to a 6-and-5 victory over Conor Purcell, the shortest match of the week. Pak made it 3-0 for the week with a 2-and-1 victory over Euan Walker. Augenstein began the Walker Cup with the opening tee shot and officially clinched it with his 4-and-3 win over Thomas Plumb.

The U.S. team increased the series lead to 37-9-1. The Walker Cup will be held at Seminole Golf Club in Florida in 2021.

EUROPEAN TOUR

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Paul Casey of England won on the European Tour for the first time in five years when he closed with a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory in the Porsche European Open.

Casey started the final round one shot behind Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre and played bogey-free for his 14th title on the European Tour.

He finished at 14-under 274 at Green Eagle Golf Club.

Casey, who successfully defended his title this year in the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour, last won on the European Tour at the KLM Open in 2014.

Casey pulled ahead with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, but his par on the final hole gave Ritthammer and MacIntyre hope of a potential playoff. Ritthammer’s birdie attempt was just short and MacIntyre’s eagle attempt slid by the hole.

Casey, a four-time Ryder Cup player, is the third straight English player to win the tournament after 2017 winner Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy in 2018.

Home favorite Ritthammer, Scottish rookie MacIntyre and Austria’s Matthias Schwab finished at 13 under in a three-way tie for second, one ahead of Bernd Wiesberger of Austria.

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington tied for 12th.

OTHER TOURS

Alejandra Llaneza of Mexico shot 1-under 71 and won the Garden City Charity Classic in a playoff Sunday with a par on the second extra hole. Llaneza bogeyed the 18th to fall into a playoff with Mind Muangkhumsakul of Thailand, who birdied six of her last seven holes — the other was a bogey — for a 63. … Taylor Pendrith of Canada closed with a 5-under 67 for an eight-shot victory in the Mackenzie Investments Open. It was Pendrith’s second victory in his last four starts on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada. … Yikeun Chang closed with a 6-under 66 and won the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship by three shots over Kosuke Hamamoto on the Asian Tour. Chang finished at 21-under 267, the lowest 72-hole score in the tournament’s 10-year history. … Sang Hyun Park closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory in the Fujisankei Classic on the Japan Golf Tour. … Sebastian Heisele shot 5-under 65 to cap off a two-shot victory in the Bretagne Open on the European Challenge Tour in France. … Jaco Ahlers closed with a 6-under 66 for a three-shot victory over Daniel Greene in the King’s Cup on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. … Min-young Lee closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory in the Golf 5 Ladies Pro Golf Tournament on the Japan LPGA Tour. … Gyo-rin Park closed with a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory in the 36-hole KG-Edaily Ladies Open on the Korean LPGA Tour.

