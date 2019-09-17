Listen Live Sports

Amsterdam police detain 100 Lille fans ahead of Ajax match

September 17, 2019 11:42 am
 
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam police say they have detained about 100 Lille fans ahead of the French club’s Champions League match against Ajax.

Police said in a tweet Tuesday that the fans were detained for offenses including disrupting public order, setting off fireworks and violence.

The fans were gathered at a metro station near the Johan Crujff Arena, which is hosting Tuesday night’s match.

