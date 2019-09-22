Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clemson (62)
|4-0
|1622
|1
|2. Alabama (2)
|4-0
|1558
|2
|3. Georgia (1)
|4-0
|1475
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|3-0
|1388
|4
|5. Louisiana State
|4-0
|1378
|5
|6. Ohio State
|4-0
|1335
|6
|7. Auburn
|4-0
|1198
|9
|8. Florida
|4-0
|1138
|8
|9. Wisconsin
|3-0
|1100
|14
|10. Notre Dame
|2-1
|980
|7
|11. Penn State
|3-0
|964
|12
|12. Texas
|3-1
|959
|13
|13. Oregon
|3-1
|816
|17
|14. Iowa
|3-0
|778
|18
|15. Boise State
|4-0
|558
|20
|16. California
|4-0
|505
|23
|17. Washington
|3-1
|485
|21
|18. Virginia
|4-0
|450
|22
|19. Utah
|3-1
|445
|11
|20. Michigan
|2-1
|389
|10
|21. Texas A&M
|2-2
|270
|15
|22. Kansas State
|3-0
|262
|25
|23. Central Florida
|3-1
|233
|16
|24. Wake Forest
|4-0
|143
|NR
|25. Southern California
|3-1
|130
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 109; Washington State 83; Michigan State 82; Southern Methodist 63; Oklahoma State 51; Army 45; Mississippi State 34; Appalachian State 27; Colorado 12; Utah State 9; Minnesota 9; Tulane 8; Nebraska 7; Iowa State 7; Arizona State 6; Texas Christian 5; Navy 4; Duke 3; Hawaii 1; Arizona 1.
