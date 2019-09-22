Listen Live Sports

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

September 22, 2019 2:22 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (62) 4-0 1622 1
2. Alabama (2) 4-0 1558 2
3. Georgia (1) 4-0 1475 3
4. Oklahoma 3-0 1388 4
5. Louisiana State 4-0 1378 5
6. Ohio State 4-0 1335 6
7. Auburn 4-0 1198 9
8. Florida 4-0 1138 8
9. Wisconsin 3-0 1100 14
10. Notre Dame 2-1 980 7
11. Penn State 3-0 964 12
12. Texas 3-1 959 13
13. Oregon 3-1 816 17
14. Iowa 3-0 778 18
15. Boise State 4-0 558 20
16. California 4-0 505 23
17. Washington 3-1 485 21
18. Virginia 4-0 450 22
19. Utah 3-1 445 11
20. Michigan 2-1 389 10
21. Texas A&M 2-2 270 15
22. Kansas State 3-0 262 25
23. Central Florida 3-1 233 16
24. Wake Forest 4-0 143 NR
25. Southern California 3-1 130 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 109; Washington State 83; Michigan State 82; Southern Methodist 63; Oklahoma State 51; Army 45; Mississippi State 34; Appalachian State 27; Colorado 12; Utah State 9; Minnesota 9; Tulane 8; Nebraska 7; Iowa State 7; Arizona State 6; Texas Christian 5; Navy 4; Duke 3; Hawaii 1; Arizona 1.

