Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Clemson (62) 4-0 1622 1 2. Alabama (2) 4-0 1558 2 3. Georgia (1) 4-0 1475 3 4. Oklahoma 3-0 1388 4 5. Louisiana State 4-0 1378 5 6. Ohio State 4-0 1335 6 7. Auburn 4-0 1198 9 8. Florida 4-0 1138 8 9. Wisconsin 3-0 1100 14 10. Notre Dame 2-1 980 7 11. Penn State 3-0 964 12 12. Texas 3-1 959 13 13. Oregon 3-1 816 17 14. Iowa 3-0 778 18 15. Boise State 4-0 558 20 16. California 4-0 505 23 17. Washington 3-1 485 21 18. Virginia 4-0 450 22 19. Utah 3-1 445 11 20. Michigan 2-1 389 10 21. Texas A&M 2-2 270 15 22. Kansas State 3-0 262 25 23. Central Florida 3-1 233 16 24. Wake Forest 4-0 143 NR 25. Southern California 3-1 130 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 109; Washington State 83; Michigan State 82; Southern Methodist 63; Oklahoma State 51; Army 45; Mississippi State 34; Appalachian State 27; Colorado 12; Utah State 9; Minnesota 9; Tulane 8; Nebraska 7; Iowa State 7; Arizona State 6; Texas Christian 5; Navy 4; Duke 3; Hawaii 1; Arizona 1.

