The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

September 8, 2019 2:39 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (60) 2-0 1572 1
2. Alabama (3) 2-0 1513 2
3. Georgia 2-0 1415 3
4. Oklahoma 2-0 1362 4
5. LSU 2-0 1314 6
6. Ohio State 2-0 1309 5
7. Notre Dame 1-0 1118 8
8. Florida 2-0 1064 10
9. Auburn 2-0 993 13
10. Michigan 2-0 945 7
11. Penn State 2-0 868 14
12. Utah 2-0 839 15
13. Texas 1-1 823 9
14. Wisconsin 2-0 739 16
15. Texas A&M 1-1 668 11
16. Central Florida 2-0 584 17
17. Oregon 1-1 568 18
18. Iowa 2-0 496 19
19. Michigan State 2-0 446 20
20. Washington State 2-0 418 21
21. Washington 1-1 314 12
22. Boise State 2-0 214 24
23. Mississippi State 2-0 134 NR
24. Southern California 2-0 120 NR
25. Maryland 2-0 109 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia 64; Kentucky 62; California 51; Iowa State 48; Memphis 46; Oklahoma State 45; North Carolina 42; Boston College 31; Army 31; TCU 28; North Carolina State 28; Colorado 16; Stanford 8; Hawaii 7; Appalachian State 6; Minnesota 5; Wyoming 3; Wake Forest 2; Troy 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Nebraska 1; Navy 1.

