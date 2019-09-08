Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Clemson (60) 2-0 1572 1 2. Alabama (3) 2-0 1513 2 3. Georgia 2-0 1415 3 4. Oklahoma 2-0 1362 4 5. LSU 2-0 1314 6 6. Ohio State 2-0 1309 5 7. Notre Dame 1-0 1118 8 8. Florida 2-0 1064 10 9. Auburn 2-0 993 13 10. Michigan 2-0 945 7 11. Penn State 2-0 868 14 12. Utah 2-0 839 15 13. Texas 1-1 823 9 14. Wisconsin 2-0 739 16 15. Texas A&M 1-1 668 11 16. Central Florida 2-0 584 17 17. Oregon 1-1 568 18 18. Iowa 2-0 496 19 19. Michigan State 2-0 446 20 20. Washington State 2-0 418 21 21. Washington 1-1 314 12 22. Boise State 2-0 214 24 23. Mississippi State 2-0 134 NR 24. Southern California 2-0 120 NR 25. Maryland 2-0 109 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia 64; Kentucky 62; California 51; Iowa State 48; Memphis 46; Oklahoma State 45; North Carolina 42; Boston College 31; Army 31; TCU 28; North Carolina State 28; Colorado 16; Stanford 8; Hawaii 7; Appalachian State 6; Minnesota 5; Wyoming 3; Wake Forest 2; Troy 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Nebraska 1; Navy 1.

