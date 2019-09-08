Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clemson (60)
|2-0
|1572
|1
|2. Alabama (3)
|2-0
|1513
|2
|3. Georgia
|2-0
|1415
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1362
|4
|5. LSU
|2-0
|1314
|6
|6. Ohio State
|2-0
|1309
|5
|7. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1118
|8
|8. Florida
|2-0
|1064
|10
|9. Auburn
|2-0
|993
|13
|10. Michigan
|2-0
|945
|7
|11. Penn State
|2-0
|868
|14
|12. Utah
|2-0
|839
|15
|13. Texas
|1-1
|823
|9
|14. Wisconsin
|2-0
|739
|16
|15. Texas A&M
|1-1
|668
|11
|16. Central Florida
|2-0
|584
|17
|17. Oregon
|1-1
|568
|18
|18. Iowa
|2-0
|496
|19
|19. Michigan State
|2-0
|446
|20
|20. Washington State
|2-0
|418
|21
|21. Washington
|1-1
|314
|12
|22. Boise State
|2-0
|214
|24
|23. Mississippi State
|2-0
|134
|NR
|24. Southern California
|2-0
|120
|NR
|25. Maryland
|2-0
|109
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia 64; Kentucky 62; California 51; Iowa State 48; Memphis 46; Oklahoma State 45; North Carolina 42; Boston College 31; Army 31; TCU 28; North Carolina State 28; Colorado 16; Stanford 8; Hawaii 7; Appalachian State 6; Minnesota 5; Wyoming 3; Wake Forest 2; Troy 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Nebraska 1; Navy 1.
