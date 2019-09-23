Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Antonio Brown is going back to school, taking online classes

September 23, 2019 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Antonio Brown is going back to school.

Central Michigan University spokeswoman Heather Smith said Monday that Brown began taking online courses last week, adding he is not attending classes on campus.

Brown played for the Chippewas from 2007 to 2009 before Pittsburgh drafted him in 2010. In March, the Steelers traded the four-time Pro Bowl receiver to Oakland, which released him before he played in a game. New England gave Brown another chance, but it did not last long; the team cut him last week after one game.

Days after the Patriots signed him, a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing Brown of rape. The team also learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.

Advertisement

The exiled Brown took to Twitter on Sunday, saying he will not be playing in the NFL anymore.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet