AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

September 5, 2019 10:33 pm
 
New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando in their second Twenty20 match, won by New Zealand for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Vladimir Ivlev dunks against South Korea in a Russian victory at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, people climbed atop Mount Fuji to watch the sunrise.

Malaysians celebrated their 62nd Independence Day.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the extradition bill that set off months of protests would be withdrawn, though activists say they will continue their movement to push for all their demands to be met.

People in India’s northeastern state of Assam watched and worried over the publication of a citizenship list that omitted 1.9 million people. Those omitted will now face tribunals, with their final fate uncertain since India lacks a deportation treaty with Assam’s neighbor, Bangladesh.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

