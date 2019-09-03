Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

September 3, 2019 4:12 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. New England Patriots (8) 0 0 0 376 5
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 0 0 0 357 4
3. New Orleans Saints (1) 0 0 0 341 1
4. Los Angeles Rams (1) 0 0 0 339 2
5. Philadelphia Eagles 0 0 0 331 12
6. Chicago Bears 0 0 0 316 3
7. Seattle Seahawks 0 0 0 298 10
8. Pittsburgh Steelers 0 0 0 297 13
9. Los Angeles Chargers 0 0 0 290 5
9. Dallas Cowboys 0 0 0 290 11
11. Minnesota Vikings 0 0 0 267 15
12. Baltimore Ravens 0 0 0 241 9
13. Atlanta Falcons 0 0 0 238 17
14. Cleveland Browns 0 0 0 232 16
15. Houston Texans 0 0 0 208 7
16. Green Bay Packers 0 0 0 195 19
17. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 0 0 180 28
18. Carolina Panthers 0 0 0 177 19
19. Tennessee Titans 0 0 0 171 14
20. Indianapolis Colts 0 0 0 160 8
21. Buffalo Bills 0 0 0 146 22
22. Denver Broncos 0 0 0 138 25
23. New York Jets 0 0 0 120 30
24. San Francisco 49ers 0 0 0 105 28
25. Detroit Lions 0 0 0 99 23
26. New York Giants 0 0 0 97 24
27. Washington Redskins 0 0 0 86 21
28. Oakland Raiders 0 0 0 84 31
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 0 0 64 26
30. Cincinnati Bengals 0 0 0 50 27
31. Arizona Cardinals 0 0 0 24 32
32. Miami Dolphins 0 0 0 19 18

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

