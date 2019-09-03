AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New England Patriots (8)
|0
|0
|0
|376
|5
|2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
|0
|0
|0
|357
|4
|3. New Orleans Saints (1)
|0
|0
|0
|341
|1
|4. Los Angeles Rams (1)
|0
|0
|0
|339
|2
|5. Philadelphia Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|331
|12
|6. Chicago Bears
|0
|0
|0
|316
|3
|7. Seattle Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|298
|10
|8. Pittsburgh Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|297
|13
|9. Los Angeles Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|290
|5
|9. Dallas Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|290
|11
|11. Minnesota Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|267
|15
|12. Baltimore Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|241
|9
|13. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|238
|17
|14. Cleveland Browns
|0
|0
|0
|232
|16
|15. Houston Texans
|0
|0
|0
|208
|7
|16. Green Bay Packers
|0
|0
|0
|195
|19
|17. Jacksonville Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|180
|28
|18. Carolina Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|177
|19
|19. Tennessee Titans
|0
|0
|0
|171
|14
|20. Indianapolis Colts
|0
|0
|0
|160
|8
|21. Buffalo Bills
|0
|0
|0
|146
|22
|22. Denver Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|138
|25
|23. New York Jets
|0
|0
|0
|120
|30
|24. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|0
|0
|105
|28
|25. Detroit Lions
|0
|0
|0
|99
|23
|26. New York Giants
|0
|0
|0
|97
|24
|27. Washington Redskins
|0
|0
|0
|86
|21
|28. Oakland Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|84
|31
|29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|64
|26
|30. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|50
|27
|31. Arizona Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|24
|32
|32. Miami Dolphins
|0
|0
|0
|19
|18
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
