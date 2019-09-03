AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New England Patriots (8) 0 0 0 376 5 2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 0 0 0 357 4 3. New Orleans Saints (1) 0 0 0 341 1 4. Los Angeles Rams (1) 0 0 0 339 2 5. Philadelphia Eagles 0 0 0 331 12 6. Chicago Bears 0 0 0 316 3 7. Seattle Seahawks 0 0 0 298 10 8. Pittsburgh Steelers 0 0 0 297 13 9. Los Angeles Chargers 0 0 0 290 5 9. Dallas Cowboys 0 0 0 290 11 11. Minnesota Vikings 0 0 0 267 15 12. Baltimore Ravens 0 0 0 241 9 13. Atlanta Falcons 0 0 0 238 17 14. Cleveland Browns 0 0 0 232 16 15. Houston Texans 0 0 0 208 7 16. Green Bay Packers 0 0 0 195 19 17. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 0 0 180 28 18. Carolina Panthers 0 0 0 177 19 19. Tennessee Titans 0 0 0 171 14 20. Indianapolis Colts 0 0 0 160 8 21. Buffalo Bills 0 0 0 146 22 22. Denver Broncos 0 0 0 138 25 23. New York Jets 0 0 0 120 30 24. San Francisco 49ers 0 0 0 105 28 25. Detroit Lions 0 0 0 99 23 26. New York Giants 0 0 0 97 24 27. Washington Redskins 0 0 0 86 21 28. Oakland Raiders 0 0 0 84 31 29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 0 0 64 26 30. Cincinnati Bengals 0 0 0 50 27 31. Arizona Cardinals 0 0 0 24 32 32. Miami Dolphins 0 0 0 19 18

___

VOTING PANEL

___

