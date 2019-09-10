Listen Live Sports

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

September 10, 2019 2:05 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. New England Patriots (11) 1 0 0 383 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (1) 1 0 0 365 2
3. New Orleans Saints 1 0 0 349 3
4. Los Angeles Rams 1 0 0 344 4
5. Philadelphia Eagles 1 0 0 338 5
6. Dallas Cowboys 1 0 0 330 9
7. Minnesota Vikings 1 0 0 308 11
8. Baltimore Ravens 1 0 0 296 12
9. Los Angeles Chargers 1 0 0 280 9
10. Seattle Seahawks 1 0 0 274 7
11. Green Bay Packers 1 0 0 260 16
12. Tennessee Titans 1 0 0 253 19
13. Chicago Bears 0 1 0 233 6
14. Houston Texans 0 1 0 229 15
15. Pittsburgh Steelers 0 1 0 205 8
16. Buffalo Bills 1 0 0 196 21
17. Indianapolis Colts 0 1 0 179 20
17. Carolina Panthers 0 1 0 179 18
19. Oakland Raiders 1 0 0 150 28
20. San Francisco 49ers 1 0 0 148 24
21. Cleveland Browns 0 1 0 143 14
21. Atlanta Falcons 0 1 0 143 13
23. Cincinnati Bengals 0 1 0 112 30
24. Denver Broncos 0 1 0 109 22
25. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 1 0 99 17
26. Washington Redskins 0 1 0 97 27
27. New York Jets 0 1 0 87 23
28. Detroit Lions 0 0 1 83 25
29. New York Giants 0 1 0 62 26
30. Arizona Cardinals 0 0 1 55 31
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 1 0 35 29
32. Miami Dolphins 0 1 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

