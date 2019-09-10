AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New England Patriots (11)
|1
|0
|0
|383
|1
|2. Kansas City Chiefs (1)
|1
|0
|0
|365
|2
|3. New Orleans Saints
|1
|0
|0
|349
|3
|4. Los Angeles Rams
|1
|0
|0
|344
|4
|5. Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|338
|5
|6. Dallas Cowboys
|1
|0
|0
|330
|9
|7. Minnesota Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|308
|11
|8. Baltimore Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|296
|12
|9. Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|280
|9
|10. Seattle Seahawks
|1
|0
|0
|274
|7
|11. Green Bay Packers
|1
|0
|0
|260
|16
|12. Tennessee Titans
|1
|0
|0
|253
|19
|13. Chicago Bears
|0
|1
|0
|233
|6
|14. Houston Texans
|0
|1
|0
|229
|15
|15. Pittsburgh Steelers
|0
|1
|0
|205
|8
|16. Buffalo Bills
|1
|0
|0
|196
|21
|17. Indianapolis Colts
|0
|1
|0
|179
|20
|17. Carolina Panthers
|0
|1
|0
|179
|18
|19. Oakland Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|150
|28
|20. San Francisco 49ers
|1
|0
|0
|148
|24
|21. Cleveland Browns
|0
|1
|0
|143
|14
|21. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|1
|0
|143
|13
|23. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|1
|0
|112
|30
|24. Denver Broncos
|0
|1
|0
|109
|22
|25. Jacksonville Jaguars
|0
|1
|0
|99
|17
|26. Washington Redskins
|0
|1
|0
|97
|27
|27. New York Jets
|0
|1
|0
|87
|23
|28. Detroit Lions
|0
|0
|1
|83
|25
|29. New York Giants
|0
|1
|0
|62
|26
|30. Arizona Cardinals
|0
|0
|1
|55
|31
|31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|0
|1
|0
|35
|29
|32. Miami Dolphins
|0
|1
|0
|12
|32
___
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.