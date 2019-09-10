AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New England Patriots (11) 1 0 0 383 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs (1) 1 0 0 365 2 3. New Orleans Saints 1 0 0 349 3 4. Los Angeles Rams 1 0 0 344 4 5. Philadelphia Eagles 1 0 0 338 5 6. Dallas Cowboys 1 0 0 330 9 7. Minnesota Vikings 1 0 0 308 11 8. Baltimore Ravens 1 0 0 296 12 9. Los Angeles Chargers 1 0 0 280 9 10. Seattle Seahawks 1 0 0 274 7 11. Green Bay Packers 1 0 0 260 16 12. Tennessee Titans 1 0 0 253 19 13. Chicago Bears 0 1 0 233 6 14. Houston Texans 0 1 0 229 15 15. Pittsburgh Steelers 0 1 0 205 8 16. Buffalo Bills 1 0 0 196 21 17. Indianapolis Colts 0 1 0 179 20 17. Carolina Panthers 0 1 0 179 18 19. Oakland Raiders 1 0 0 150 28 20. San Francisco 49ers 1 0 0 148 24 21. Cleveland Browns 0 1 0 143 14 21. Atlanta Falcons 0 1 0 143 13 23. Cincinnati Bengals 0 1 0 112 30 24. Denver Broncos 0 1 0 109 22 25. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 1 0 99 17 26. Washington Redskins 0 1 0 97 27 27. New York Jets 0 1 0 87 23 28. Detroit Lions 0 0 1 83 25 29. New York Giants 0 1 0 62 26 30. Arizona Cardinals 0 0 1 55 31 31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 1 0 35 29 32. Miami Dolphins 0 1 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Advertisement

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.