AP Source: Pistons reach deal with Joe Johnson

September 12, 2019 10:20 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Detroit Pistons have reached a deal with 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not been announced. Johnson’s most recent NBA season was 2017-18, when he played for Houston and Utah. He was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.

Johnson averaged 6.8 points in 55 games in that 2017-18 season. He has also played for Boston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Miami in an NBA career that began in 2001-02.

