Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP sources: Miami’s Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to Steelers

September 16, 2019 11:30 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish and was traded Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round draft pick in 2020, two people familiar with the negotiations said.

The people confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced it. The teams will also swap late-round picks.

Fitzpatrick was displeased about his role with the Dolphins. He requested and received permission to seek a trade before playing free safety for Miami in Sunday’s 43-0 loss to New England, when he had six tackles and a fumble recovery.

The rebuilding Dolphins (0-2), who have purged their roster to accumulate draft picks, now have three first-round choices in 2020. While putting a priority on the future, they’ve been outscored 102-10 in their first two games.

Advertisement

The Steelers (0-2) can use Fitzpatrick’s help. In two games they’ve allowed 640 yards through the air and six touchdown passes. They’re also reeling from the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an elbow injury.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Fitzpatrick was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, but quickly became unhappy after Brian Flores took over as Miami’s coach this year.

When the Dolphins put Fitzpatrick at strong safety during training camp, his mother, Melissa, complained on Twitter that he was being asked to play out of position. He said she wasn’t wrong.

The situation came to a head following a season-opening 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, when Fitzpatrick struggled and the Dolphins tied a team record by allowing six touchdown passes in the most lopsided defeat in franchise history.

Fitzpatrick divided his time among safety, linebacker and nickel cornerback in the opener. Last year as a rookie under coach Adam Gase, the 202-pound Fitzpatrick played mostly nickel cornerback but also boundary corner and both safety spots.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies