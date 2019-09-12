Listen Live Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: How is Fox’s new pregame show doing?

September 12, 2019 4:36 pm
 
Fox has gotten into the pregame show game with Urban Meyer highlighting a lineup filled with big names.

How has the “Big Noon Kick Off” done in the early going as it tries to challenge ESPN’s “College GameDay?”

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, veteran sports writer John Walters joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss what Fox is doing to carve differentiate itself from ESPN’s long-running pregame show.

Also, who are some of the best college football analysts on TV and what personalities might fit on “GameDay” if and when Lee Corso leaves the show?

Plus, are Notre Dame fans learning to appreciate coach Brian Kelly?

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More on Regions Bank: www.regions.com

