Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: Where do FSU and Tennessee go from here?

September 4, 2019 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The first weekend of the college football season featured an epic collapse by Florida State and an embarrassing loss by Tennessee.

With two second-year coaches still trying to win over fan bases with high standards for their favorite programs, how will the Seminoles and Volunteers bounce back? Is there such a thing is patience any more in college football.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Dan Wolken from USA Today joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about where Florida State’s Willie Taggart and Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt go from here.

They lookahead to Week 2’s big games involving, No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas and No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson.

Advertisement

Plus, does it really matter which conference is best?

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More on Regions Bank: www.regions.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot